Lopez (2-2) took the loss against the Guardians on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six over 6.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.

Lopez was dominant through the first six innings of Wednesday's contest, retiring 14 straight batters in the process. He was lifted in the seventh frame after giving up the first run of the game on a throwing error, and Lopez was tagged with a second run after Bo Naylor belted a three-run homer off Brock Stewart. Despite taking the loss, Lopez managed to record his second quality start of the season and sports a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB across 28 innings. His next start is slated for next week at home against Baltimore.