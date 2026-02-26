Twins head trainer Nick Paparesta said that Lopez underwent a successful UCL repair surgery with an internal brace Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Lopez had previously underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in 2013, but he was able to avoid a full reconstructive procedure this time around. Though Lopez will miss the entire 2026 season, the Twins are hopeful that the UCL repair with an internal brace will expedite his recovery process and allow him to be ready to go for the start of the 2027 campaign. Paparesta noted that Lopez is scheduled to meet with his surgeon in five or six months, and if a follow-up MRI shows that the right-hander has healed as expected, he could be cleared to begin a throwing program.