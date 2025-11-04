Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Tuesday that Lopez (forearm) is fully healthy and projected to have a normal offseason, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Lopez's 2025 season ended in late September with a mild right forearm strain, and he also missed two months earlier in the year with a Grade 2 teres major strain. However, there are no current concerns with Lopez's pitching arm entering the offseason, and he will not face restrictions at the beginning of spring training. The 29-year-old pitched well in 2025 when healthy, posting a 2.74 ERA and 73:20 K:BB over 75.2 innings. Lopez is owed $43.5 million over the next two seasons, and with the Twins shedding payroll, he's a trade candidate this winter.