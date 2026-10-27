Lopez (elbow) is slated to progress to throwing off a mound the third week of November, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Recovering from an internal brace repair of his right UCL, Lopez began throwing on flat ground Aug. 21 and is a few weeks away from mound work. As long as he's able to progress without any setbacks, the right-hander is expected to be ready in time for Opening Day. Lopez last pitched for the Twins in September of 2025 and will be entering the final year of his four-year, $73.5 million contract in 2027.