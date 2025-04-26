Lopez (2-1) earned the win against the Angels on Friday, giving up two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters across five innings.

Friday's start marked Lopez's first time on the mound for the Twins since he strained his right hamstring April 8. He wasn't incredibly efficient, needing 101 pitches to get through five, but he still did enough to qualify for a win in his return from the injured list. RBI singles from Jo Adell in the second inning and Mike Trout in the fifth were all the Halos could manage against Lopez, and the 29-year-old righty departed the game with a comfortable 9-2 lead. He'll look to keep his momentum going during a divisional matchup in Cleveland next week.