Lewis went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in an extra-inning loss to the Rays on Wednesday.

Lewis racked up three of the Twins' nine hits and accounted for their final run of the contest with a solo shot to left field in the fifth inning. The 25-year-old third baseman continues to swing a potent bat, as he's gone deep eight times across just 57 plate appearances this season. He doesn't have nearly enough plate appearances to qualify, but Lewis' .848 slugging percentage on the season would lead MLB by a wide margin if he did.