Woods Richardson did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in six innings against the Rays. He struck out six.

Woods Richardson allowed single runs in the second and third, keeping the Rays at bay as he completed six innings for his fourth quality start of the season. It was also the ninth time in 12 starts that Woods Richardson left with a no-decision. It was the third time in four outings that Woods Richardson struck out six batters, including a couple of big strikeouts to end the fourth and fifth innings, each coming with runners in scoring position to keep the game tied. Woods Richardson has been solid throughout his first full season in the majors, tallying a 3.26 ERA and 1.14 WHIP through 12 starts with 52 strikeouts over 60.2 innings. His next start is scheduled to take place next week when the Twins travel to Arizona to take on the Diamondbacks.