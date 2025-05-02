Woods Richardson did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Guardians, allowing two runs on two hits and five walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

The five walks marked a season-high for Woods Richardson, though he managed to hold Cleveland to a lone first-inning run before Jhonkensy Noel tacked on a solo homer in the fourth. Overall, Woods Richardson is 2-2 on the season with a 4.03 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB across 29 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander is currently lined up for a home matchup with the Orioles in his next start.