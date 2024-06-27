Castro went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over Arizona while also being hit by a pitch.

Castro was hit by a pitch in his second at-bat and responded with a leadoff double on the first pitch in his next trip to the plate, before then coming home on a double from Trevor Larnach. The shortstop would add a two-run homer in the fifth to increase Minnesota's lead to seven runs, giving him two homers over his last five games. Castro has also hit safely in nine straight, posting multiple hits in five of those contests. He's batting .405 (15-for-37) over that stretch with eight RBI and nine runs scored.