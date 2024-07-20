Flexen (2-9) yielded seven runs on four hits and five walks over 4.2 innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against Kansas City.

Flexen allowed two runs through four innings before the Royals broke out with a five-run fifth. It was the second time he gave up seven runs in a start this year, with the last one coming against the Yankees on May 19. His season ERA jumped from 4.82 to 5.22 with the ugly start and he's produced a lackluster 75:41 K:BB through 101.2 innings. Flexen is currently lined up to start in Texas next week.