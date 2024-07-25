Flexen (2-10) took the loss against the Rangers on Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out three.

Flexen struggled throughout the contest, allowing multiple baserunners in four of the five innings in which he took the mound while throwing just nine of his 23 first pitches for strikes. The right-hander has now allowed multiple runs in six consecutive starts and has failed to get through five innings in each of his last two. Flexen has also issued multiple walks in three straight outings and currently holds an 18:11 K:BB in July to go along with a 5.60 ERA.