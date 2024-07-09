Fletcher (shoulder) had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday and went 2-for-7 with a solo home run and a walk in his first two rehab games with the club.
Fletcher had previously played in two rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League before reporting to Charlotte. The outfielder has been on the shelf since June 4 with a left shoulder strain and shouldn't require a lengthy rehab assignment, but the White Sox could nonetheless choose to keep him with Charlotte throughout the week since the team might not have a spot available for him on the big-league roster. Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert and Tommy Pham are the White Sox's regular starters in the outfield, with Corey Julks and Gavin Sheets available as depth options behind them.
