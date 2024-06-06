Ellis entered Wednesday's game against the Cubs as a pinch runner and recorded a stolen base.

Ellis had his contract selected and made his big-league debut Tuesday, when he also appeared as a pinch runner and stole a base. Prior to being recalled, he swiped 34 bases across 39 games with Double-A Birmingham while maintaining a 101 wRC+. It's unlikely that Ellis will draw enough consistent playing time to make an impact in most fantasy formats, though his speed will be an asset if he finds a way to stick in the lineup.