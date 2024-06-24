Cannon (1-2) was tagged with the loss after he pitched one inning, giving up eight runs (five earned) on seven hits while striking out one batter in Sunday's 11-2 defeat to the Tigers.

Cannon ran into trouble early Sunday, surrendering five runs in the first inning, including two home runs. He returned to the mound for the second frame, allowing three straight singles before being pulled from the contest. Cannon's performance against Detroit was quite the 180 degree shift from his last outing Tuesday versus the Astros, where he pitched 8.2 scoreless innings. On the season, Cannon now owns a 4.59 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 29 strikeouts over 33.1 innings in seven appearances, including six starts, with the White Sox. With Mike Clevinger (elbow) nearing a return from the 15-day injured list, it's unclear if Cannon will get another turn in the rotation or not.