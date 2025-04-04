Cannon (0-1) took the loss against the Tigers on Friday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

Cannon surrendered a solo shot to Kerry Carpenter in the first inning and yielded two more runs in the third. He struggled to miss bats, recording just seven whiffs, and was pulled before completing the fourth inning after reaching 88 pitches. The 24-year-old owns a 3.12 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB through 8.2 innings this season and lines up to face the Guardians next week.