Cannon (0-2) took the loss Thursday against the Guardians, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

It was a tough outing for Cannon, who allowed a pair of two-run homers to Kyle Manzardo and Steven Kwan in the first and third innings. After blanking the Angels through five innings to start his season, Cannon has now allowed nine runs over nine innings in his last two outings. The 24-year-old right-hander will look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for next week against the Athletics.