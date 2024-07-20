Leasure was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement Saturday, retroactive to July 17, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Leasure last appeared in a game Sunday, giving up four runs on four hits and a walk over one inning against the Pirates. He will now be forced to miss at least 15 days, but considering the injury is to his throwing arm, he'll likely be sidelined longer. In a corresponding move, left-hander Sammy Peralta was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.