Bush was promoted to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Bush will move up a level in the White Sox minor-league system after he produced a 2.12 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 78 strikeouts over 80.2 innings in 14 starts with Double-A Birmingham this season. With Chicago completely out of the postseason picture and expected to be sellers at the trade deadline, it's possible that Bush could find his way to the major-league roster down the road if he impresses at the Triple-A level.