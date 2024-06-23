Robert is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against Detroit.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Sunday that it's a scheduled day off for Robert as the 26-year-old outfielder eases his way back from his IL stint due to a hip flexor strain, per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. Since returning from the injured list June 4, Robert is slashing .180/.275/.459 with five home runs and seven RBI over 61 at-bats. Tommy Pham will start in center field while Andrew Benintendi and Gavin Sheets man the corners against Tigers right-hander Reese Olson.