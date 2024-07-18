Senzel is in line to serve as the White Sox's primary second baseman for the second half of the season, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Senzel hasn't played second base at all in 2024 and has just 16 games (seven starts) under his belt at the position in the majors. However, the keystone is reportedly where the White Sox intend to use him most days after signing him to a one-year contract following his release from the Nationals. Senzel's positional situation should ultimately be fluid, and he's not guaranteed regular playing time if he doesn't perform.