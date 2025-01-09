The White Sox and Wilson (shoulder) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $950,000 contract Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Wilson receives a bump in pay in what was his first year of arbitration eligibility. The 30-year-old struggled mightily with his control in his first season with the White Sox, walking 26 over 34.2 innings while posting a 5.71 ERA. Wilson spent the final six weeks of the 2024 season on the injured list with a back issue, but it was a shoulder injury suffered on a rehab assignment which shut him down for the year. It's not clear whether he will be limited in spring training.