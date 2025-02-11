The White Sox outrighted Wilson to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Wilson had been designated for assignment last week, but he passed through waivers unclaimed and will be in major-league camp as a non-roster invitee. He posted a 5.71 ERA and 34:26 K:BB over 34.2 innings with the White Sox in 2024.
