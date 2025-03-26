The White Sox reassigned Wilson to minor-league camp Wednesday.
Wilson was scrubbed from the 40-man roster before spring training but had a chance to make the team as a non-roster invitee. That ultimately didn't happen, even as he yielded just two runs with seven strikeouts over seven Cactus League innings. He'll head to Triple-A Charlotte to begin the season.
