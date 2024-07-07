Verdugo went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in a 14-4 win over the Red Sox on Saturday.

Verdugo hit a two-run home run in the third inning and then singled and scored in the fifth. He hit just .219 with one homer in June but has registered two multi-hit efforts in his past three games and continues to hit in the middle of the Yankees lineup. The outfielder's current .246 average is well below his .277 career mark, but he has contributed 10 home runs, 45 RBI and 42 runs scored across 364 plate appearances in 2024.