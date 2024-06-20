The Yankees optioned Misiewicz to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Wednesday's game versus Baltimore.

Misiewicz made his first appearance of the season during Wednesday's loss, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out one batter in a scoreless inning. The 29-year-old will now return to Triple-A just one day after having his contract selected, though he will keep his spot on the 40-man roster. He owns a 3.23 ERA and 1.16 WHIP through 30.2 innings with the RailRiders and could be a candidate to return to New York later in the summer if the Yankees need a fresh bullpen arm.