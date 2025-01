Misiewicz signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Saturday and was invited to spring training, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

Misiewicz appeared in just one game for the Yankees last season while spending most of the year in Triple-A, where he finished with a 3.90 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 55.1 innings. He'll attempt to win a spot in the Twins' bullpen during spring training, but there's a better chance he begins the year with Triple-A St. Paul.