The Reds signed Misiewicz to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Misiewicz made five appearances for the Twins this past season, yielding five runs with a 5:4 K:BB over 4.2 frames. The bulk of his year was spent at Triple-A St. Paul, where he held a 3.82 ERA and 30:11 K:BB across 33 innings. Misiewicz will compete for a bullpen job in Cincinnati, but the southpaw is likely ticketed for the Triple-A Louisville bullpen.