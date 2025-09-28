The Twins reinstated Misiewicz (pectoral) from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

Misiewicz has been shelved for more than three months due to a left pectoral strain, but he will presumably get some work in during Sunday's regular-season finale, which should at least provide him with some peace of mind heading into the winter. Misiewicz has allowed five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.1 major-league innings so far this season.