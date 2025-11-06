Misiewicz cleared waivers Thursday and elected free agency, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Misiewicz spent most of his time at Triple-A St. Paul in 2025, where he ended the season with a 3.82 ERA and 1.03 WHIP through 33 innings. The left-hander also made five appearances for the Twins but surrendered five earned runs in just 4.2 innings, so he'll most likely have to settle for another minor-league pact in free agency.