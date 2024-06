The Yankees will call up Misiewicz from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Misiewicz, 29, holds a 3.23 ERA and 37:10 K:BB over 30.2 innings this season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It's not clear what the corresponding move would be, but as the Yankees' bullpen is currently constructed, Misiewicz would be their third left-hander.