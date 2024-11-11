Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Durbin is "going to play a big, big role for us this upcoming season," Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Durbin, who turns 25 in February, batted .287/.396/.471 with 10 home runs, 29 stolen bases and a 37:47 K:BB this season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He also boasts a .934 OPS with four homers and 23 steals in 21 games so far during Arizona Fall League play. Durbin has played every position other than first base and catcher, but he spent most of his time in 2024 at second base and could be a candidate to start there for the Yankees in 2025. While not yet on the 40-man roster, Durbin is a shoo-in to be added to it this offseason in order to be protected from the Rule 5 Draft.