Lagrange (undisclosed) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Saturday and made his season debut for the Yankees' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, covering 1.2 innings and giving up one run on two hits and one walk. He struck out two.

The 21-year-old right-hander wasn't particularly sharp in his 2024 debut, but the Yankees are likely just happy to see him back on the mound again. Lagrange is expected to steadily ramp up his pitch count over his subsequent outings in the FCL before eventually advancing to Single-A Tampa later this season.