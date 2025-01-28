Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday in an interview on WFAN Sports Radio that he plans to play Bellinger in center field and Jasson Dominguez in left field this season.

The team didn't want to commit to a position for Bellinger when it traded for him last month, but the Yankees have since signed Paul Goldschmidt and have opted to keep Dominguez in left field. Boone did add that he expects Bellinger to move around to other positions at times on days when others fill the designated-hitter spot.