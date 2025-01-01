LeMahieu could be the current favorite to start at third base for the Yankees, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Sherman said Monday on the Pinstripe Post podcast that he believes the Yankees are "going to try to take another look at LeMahieu" and that LeMahieu's likeliest position is third base. Jazz Chisholm ended the 2024 season at the hot corner for the Yanks, but the club seems to prefer him at second base. It could all be a moot point if the team winds up acquiring a player at either of those positions, but for not, LeMahieu looks to be in line to handle the hot corner. The 36-year-old had just a .527 OPS over 67 games during an injury-shortened 2024 campaign.