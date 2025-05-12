LeMahieu (calf) was not activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's game in Seattle, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.
LeMahieu has joined the Yankees in Seattle, but the team has put him on the active roster just yet. That could come as soon as Tuesday. LeMahieu has been shelved all season with a calf strain and more recently a hip issue.
