The Yankees signed Smith to a minor-league deal Monday, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Smith opted to enter free agency after being DFA'd by the Reds in early September. He appeared in 93 major-league games between Boston and Cincinnati during the 2024 regular season and posted a .691 OPS with six home runs, 34 RBI and 33 runs across 307 plate appearances. Smith will likely begin the 2025 campaign with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes/-Barre but could be called up to the big club if Paul Goldschmidt or Ben Rice were to miss time.