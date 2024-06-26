Torres is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Mets.

For the second game in a row, Torres was held hitless Tuesday in the Yankees' 9-7 loss, leaving him in a 2-for-29 slump at the dish over his last nine games. To make matters worse, Torres committed an error at second base and also didn't run out a grounder at full speed in the eighth inning, with the latter play not escaping manager Aaron Boone's attention, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Boone indicated that Torres is doing OK physically, but the skipper thought a day on the bench could be beneficial for the 27-year-old while he's in the midst of a rough patch. Oswaldo Cabrera will pick up the start at second base in place of Torres.