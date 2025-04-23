Torres went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Padres.

Torres got the scoring started for Detroit, mashing his second home run of the season two batters into the game. The infielder has fit in nicely with the Tigers, as he's recorded at least one hit in 10 of his 13 appearances so far this season, and he's sporting a healthy .283 batting average to go along with a .748 OPS.