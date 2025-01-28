Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday in an interview on WFAN Sports Radio that he has Chisholm penciled in at second base this season.

Chisholm played third base down the stretch this past season, but he's more familiar with second base and the Yankees have an opening there now with Gleyber Torres departing in free agency. Boone also mentioned Chisholm as a possible candidate to bat leadoff. DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza are slated to compete for the third-base job, although it's possible the club will still bring in some help from outside the organization.