Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to Cleveland.

Chisholm struck out twice in his first three plate appearances, but he ended his day with a two-run homer to right field. The veteran second baseman has a poor .161/.255/.425 slash line on the season, but he's tied for fifth in the majors with seven home runs. Chisholm has also stolen five bases, so he's provided useful fantasy production despite the low batting average.