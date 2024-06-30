Soto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Toronto and said that he may get an MRI or CT scan on his bruised right hand when the Yankees return to New York on Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Though Soto will remain on the bench for a second straight game, he said that his hand feels better than it did Saturday, when he was scratched from the lineup ahead of the Yankees' 9-3 loss to the Blue Jays after experiencing pain and weakness while swinging the bat. He plans to swing again prior to Sunday's contest, perhaps indicating that the testing he's slated to undergo Monday will be mostly precautionary in nature. After Monday's off day, the Yankees will return to action with a three-game set against the Reds.