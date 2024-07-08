Gil (9-5) took the loss Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out nine over 6.2 innings.

Gil was locked into a scoreless pitcher's duel with Kutter Crawford until he gave up an opposite-field solo home run to Rafael Devers in the seventh. He retired one more batter after Devers and then exited the game and wound up with the loss after the Yankees ended up getting shut out. It was an encouraging showing for Gil nonetheless after he had surrendered 16 runs and posted a 6:9 K:BB in 9.2 innings over his prior three starts. Sunday was also the first time the 26-year-old managed to not walk a batter all year and the first time he reached six innings since June 4. Gil will look to generate one more strong start before the All-Star break and currently lines up to face the Orioles in Baltimore over the weekend.