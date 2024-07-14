Cabrera will start at third base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Cabrera will get his first start of the series while DJ LeMahieu hits the bench as the Yankees and Orioles wrap up their first-half schedules. Though LeMahieu has posted a lowly .498 OPS on the season, the Yankees may prefer to explore the trade market rather than turning primary duties at third base back over to Cabrera if the club decides to remove LeMahieu from an everyday role. Cabrera hasn't fared much better in his 230 plate appearances in the majors this season, slashing .237/.284/.341 with five home runs and two stolen bases.