Cabrera is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.
Cabrera will get the night off after he went 0-for-9 while starting at third base in all three games of the Yankees' series versus Tampa Bay over the weekend. Oswald Peraza will spell him at the hot corner Monday.
More News
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: On bench versus lefty•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Taking seat Monday•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Smashes first homer Thursday•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Getting afternoon off•