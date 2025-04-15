Cabrera is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Cabrera has operated as the Yankees' primary third baseman early in the season but will take a seat Tuesday after starting the previous three games. He's batting .278 though 39 plate appearances but doesn't have any extra-base hits. Oswald Peraza is taking his plate at the hot corner.
More News
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Getting afternoon off•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Sitting again Sunday•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Getting breather Saturday•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Drives in four in win•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Sitting Saturday•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Belts second spring homer•