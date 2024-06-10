Grisham went 1-for-2 with a three-run homer and two walks in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Dodgers.

Grisham, who's been in the lineup the last four days while Juan Soto tends to forearm inflammation, provided some clutch hitting with a three-run blast off Tyler Glasnow in the sixth to put the Yankees up 5-3. Grisham now has five hits on the year with three of those being home runs. He should continue to find himself in the lineup as long as Soto is unable to go. The 27-year-old is now slashing just .100/.258/.280 with nine RBI, four runs and a 10:19 BB:K in 62 plate appearances.