Grisham went 1-for-6 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 15-3 win over Baltimore.

Grisham ignited the New York scoring attack out of the leadoff spot Tuesday, taking Kyle Gibson deep to right field on his second pitch of the day. The 28-year-old is now up eight home runs for the season, five of which have come over his last six games. Though Jasson Dominguez, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge will likely continue to form the Yankees' primary outfield configuration from left to right more often than not, manager Aaron Boone has found it tough to keep Grisham's hot bat out of the lineup lately. Grisham was included in the lineup Tuesday for the third game in a row and has batted out of leadoff spot in each of those contests.