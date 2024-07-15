Bona agreed to a four-year, $8 million contract with the 76ers on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Selected with the 41st overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Bona will now be assured a spot on the 76ers' 15-man roster to open the season after signing with the club. The contract comes after the UCLA product has gotten off to a strong start to the Summer League, averaging 6.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 22.7 minutes through four games. Though he's shown promise thus far, Bona will be hard pressed to open the season as a member of the 76ers' rotation after the team signed Andre Drummond earlier in the offseason to presumptively slot in as Joel Embiid's backup.