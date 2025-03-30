Bona registered 16 points (8-9 FG), 10 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 118-95 loss to the Heat.

Bona was solid on both ends of the court and recorded his first double-double since March 9. He's scored at least 15 points and grabbed at least nine boards in his last two starts, and given that the 76ers are eliminated from playoff contention, the rookie out of UCLA could see an uptick in minutes -- and thus, in his upside -- in the final weeks of the regular season.