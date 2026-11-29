Bona posted eight points (4-5 FG), seven rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Saturday's 131-93 loss to the Rockets.

Bona handled the starting center duties for Philadelphia and finished tied for the team lead in rebounds. While his efficient interior scoring is encouraging, the absence of defensive stats limited his overall fantasy production. His appeal in deeper leagues hinges largely on his ability to secure consistent playing time and contribute as a rebounder and rim protector, but even the best-case scenario has him battling for the No. 2 role at center behind Joel Embiid (foot).